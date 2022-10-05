Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

vico_therapeutics_company

Vico Therapeutics

A neurology-focused genetic medicine company.

Vico aims to advance RNA modulating therapies for patients with severe, genetic neurological disorders.

The Dutch company's pipeline includes VO659, which is currently being developed for multiple polyglutamine disorders, spinocerebellar ataxia type III and type I, and Huntington’s disease.

Additionally, Vico has an antisense oligonucleotide platform—VICOMER— that offers multiple different mechanisms of action, enabling the firm to design RNA modulating therapeutics to address specific genetic defects at the source.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Vico Therapeutics News

Vico Therapeutics snags Roche exec as new CMO
4 October 2022
More Vico Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze