Vico Therapeutics

Vico aims to advance RNA modulating therapies for patients with severe, genetic neurological disorders.

The Dutch company's pipeline includes VO659, which is currently being developed for multiple polyglutamine disorders, spinocerebellar ataxia type III and type I, and Huntington’s disease.

Additionally, Vico has an antisense oligonucleotide platform—VICOMER— that offers multiple different mechanisms of action, enabling the firm to design RNA modulating therapeutics to address specific genetic defects at the source.