Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Viracta Therapeutics

A clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers.

Viracta’s lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (or Nana-val).

As of August 2023, Nana-val is being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase II basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed or refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational, open-label Phase Ib/II trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and other advanced EBV+ solid tumors.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Viracta Therapeutics News

Viracta Thera pins hopes on lead lymphoma program
8 November 2024
Viracta Therapeutics names Darrel Cohen as CMO
7 August 2023
XOMA buys future milestones and royalties from Viracta
24 March 2021
More Viracta Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze