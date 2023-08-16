Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta’s lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (or Nana-val).

As of August 2023, Nana-val is being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase II basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed or refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational, open-label Phase Ib/II trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic (R/M) EBV+ nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) and other advanced EBV+ solid tumors.