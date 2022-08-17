Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

viridian-company

Viridian Therapeutics

A biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies.

Viridian’s most advanced program is VRDN-001, a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), which is a clinically and commercially-validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

In August 2022, the USA-based company announced positive initial clinical data from an ongoing Phase I/II trial evaluating VRDN-001.

Other programs include VRDN-002, a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology, and VRDN-003, an extended half-life version of VRDN-001. Both are designed for administration as convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injections.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Viridian Therapeutics News

Viridian Therapeutics reports positive results for veligrotug
11 September 2024
Pharma has set its sights on ophthalmology opportunities
8 December 2022
Viridian Therapeutics commences $175 million public offering
16 August 2022
BRIEF—Viridian seeks to raise funds through public offering
21 January 2024
More Viridian Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze