Viridian Therapeutics

A biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies.

Viridian’s most advanced program is VRDN-001, a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), which is a clinically and commercially-validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

In August 2022, the USA-based company announced positive initial clinical data from an ongoing Phase I/II trial evaluating VRDN-001.

Other programs include VRDN-002, a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology, and VRDN-003, an extended half-life version of VRDN-001. Both are designed for administration as convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injections.