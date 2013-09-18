Sunday 24 November 2024

USA's ViroPharma (Nasdaq: VPHM) is focused on serious diseases for which there is an unmet medical need, including disease caused by C1 esterase inhibitor deficiency and C. difficile.

The company's lead product CINRYZE (C1 Esterase Inhibitor [Human]) is indicated for routine prophylaxis against angioedema attacks in adolescent and adult patients with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE), a rare and potentially life threatening genetic inflammatory disorder.

Its product VANCOCIN is the only antibiotic approved to treat two significant bacterial infections of the lower digestive tract. The product is administered orally and is indicated for the treatment of enterocolitis caused by Staphylococcus aureus (including methicillin-resistant strains) and antibiotic-associated pseudomembranous colitis caused by Clostridium difficile.

The company is also assessing non-toxigenic C. difficile (VP20621) with the goals of preventing the recurrence of disease following effective therapy for acute C. difficile infection (CDI) and preventing CDI in patients who are susceptible to colonization with toxigenic strains due to prior use of antibiotics.

Latest ViroPharma News

FTC charges Shire ViroPharma with abusing government processes to delay generics
8 February 2017
Strong 2014 financials from Shire, bolstered by "break fee"
12 February 2015
Shire posts top year-end results and expects earnings to rise again in 2014
13 February 2014
Shire's acquisition of ViroPharma will add $831m in revenue by 2018, says GlobalData
19 November 2013
