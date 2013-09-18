Viropro is an integrated developer and manufacturer of biopharmaceutical products.

Operating primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary Alpha Biologics, the company has a team of experts and a state-of-the-start production facility. Alpha Biologics houses a biomanufacturing facility in Penang, Malaysia, built to US Food and Drug Administration standards.

The company intends to develop its own products for commercial sale as well as make its facility available for contract manufacturing.