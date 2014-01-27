Privately-held Virtici is a product development company located in Seattle, Washington. Founded in 2011, Virtici’s mission is to improve quality of life and save lives.

The company is uniquely designed to partner with scientists and clinicians who want to commercialize their innovations and remain active as the technical leader to validate their technology. It also partners with research institutions and companies to maximize capital efficiency. This allows Virtici and our partners to pursue early stage product concepts while minimizing financial risk.

In January 2014 it signed a deal with Daiichi Sankyo and Celdara Medical to jointly investigate novel therapeutic candidates and strengthen the Daiichi Sankyo developmental pipeline across multiple therapeutic areas.