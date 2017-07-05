Sunday 24 November 2024

Vivace Therapeutics

Vivace Therapeutics is an oncology-focused portfolio-based drug discovery and development company, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area.

Vivace embraces a "capital efficient virtual business model" and conducts research in both small molecules and biologics, based on innovative science from the laboratories of the academic founders Dr Kun-liang Guan of University of California, San Diego, Dr Sheng Ding and Dr Bin Liu of University of California, San Francisco.

Vivace was founded with seed funding from Chinese and American investors, and combines academic and commercial influences from both sides of the Pacific. The company has initially focused on inhibitors of the Hippo-YAP signaling pathway, which plays a crucial role in cell development.

Sino-US startup unveils $40 million war chest to probe Hippo-YAP pathway in I-O
5 July 2017
