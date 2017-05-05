Sunday 24 November 2024

Vivet Therapeutics

Vivet Therapeutics is a gene therapy biotech company with headquarters in Paris, France, dedicated to the research, development and future commercialization of gene therapy treatments for inherited liver disorders with high medical need.

The company's development strategy is to target the liver using a novel synthetic adeno associated virus (AAV-ANC80) to introduce therapeutic genes to hepatocytes, correcting the genetic disorder.

Vivet is collaborating with strategic partners to address various inherited disorders such as Wilson's disease, Progressive Familiar Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) and Citrullinemia type I. The company is working with the Center for Applied Medical Research (CIMA) in Pamplona, Spain.

Pfizer buys option to acquire French gene therapy firm
21 March 2019
Bumper investment in gene therapists Vivet Therapeutics
4 May 2017
