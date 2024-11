A biopharmaceutical company developing novel precision therapeutics for cancers and immune disorders.

In August 2021, the Californian company was acquired by Bayer, and is now an independently operated subsidiary.

Vividion is leveraging its proprietary chemoproteomic platform to advance a diversified pipeline of highly selective small molecule therapeutics targeting high value, traditionally undruggable targets in oncology and immunology. The company's lead programs target NRF2, STAT3 and WRN.