Volastra Therapeutics

A US biotech firm focused on exploiting chromosomal instability (CIN) as a vulnerability for cancer cells.

The New York-based company claims to have identified the mechanisms by which CIN drives the formation and proliferation of solid tumors.

In March 2022, Volastra signed a collaboration with US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb to discover, develop and commercialize new medicines.

The multi-year collaboration will leverage Volastra’s proprietary CINtech platform, to identify CIN-related, synthetic lethal targets as drug candidates.

This deal will provide Volastra with a $30 million upfront payment and the company will also be eligible to receive up to $1.1 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. Additionally, Volastra is entitled to receive royalties on net global sales of any product commercialized by BMS resulting from the collaboration.