Volastra Therapeutics

A US biotech firm focused on exploiting chromosomal instability (CIN) as a vulnerability for cancer cells.

The New York-based company claims to have identified the mechanisms by which CIN drives the formation and proliferation of solid tumors.

In March 2022, Volastra signed a collaboration with US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb to discover, develop and commercialize new medicines.

The multi-year collaboration will leverage Volastra’s proprietary CINtech platform, to identify CIN-related, synthetic lethal targets as drug candidates.

This deal will provide Volastra with a $30 million upfront payment and the company will also be eligible to receive up to $1.1 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. Additionally, Volastra is entitled to receive royalties on net global sales of any product commercialized by BMS resulting from the collaboration.

Latest Volastra Therapeutics News

Volastra in-licenses Amgen drug, closes $60 million financing
7 March 2023
BMS in $1 billion-plus cancer deal with Volastra
21 March 2022
