Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Voyager Therapeutics

A biotech company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology.

Voyager’s TRACER AAV capsid discovery platform has generated novel capsids with high target delivery and blood-brain barrier penetration at low doses, potentially addressing the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy delivery vectors. This platform is fueling alliances with Pfizer, Novartis and Neurocrine Biosciences as well as multiple programs in Voyager’s own pipeline.

Voyager’s pipeline includes preclinical programs in Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), each with validated targets and biomarkers to enable a path to rapid potential proof-of-biology.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Voyager Therapeutics News

Voyager collects milestone as Novartis collab continues
6 September 2024
Novartis ups guidance after positive second quarter
18 July 2024
Voyager teams up with Novartis on gene therapies
2 January 2024
Voyager lures Takeda exec to be its business chief
11 August 2023
More Voyager Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze