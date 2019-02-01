Voyager Therapeutics

A biotech company dedicated to breaking through barriers in gene therapy and neurology.

Voyager’s TRACER AAV capsid discovery platform has generated novel capsids with high target delivery and blood-brain barrier penetration at low doses, potentially addressing the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy delivery vectors. This platform is fueling alliances with Pfizer, Novartis and Neurocrine Biosciences as well as multiple programs in Voyager’s own pipeline.

Voyager’s pipeline includes preclinical programs in Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), each with validated targets and biomarkers to enable a path to rapid potential proof-of-biology.