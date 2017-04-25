vTv Therapeutics

vTv has a proprietary drug discovery engine called TTP Translational Technology, and is focused on developing drug candidates for the treatment of a wide range of human diseases.
The company has built its product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts.
The company's major R&D activities have focused on central nervous system disorders, metabolic disorders, inflammation and oncology.
