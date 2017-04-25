Sunday 24 November 2024

vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a North Carolina, USA-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focused on the discovery and development of human therapeutics to fill unmet medical needs. The company, which was formerly known as TransTech Pharma, was listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in 2015.

vTv has a proprietary drug discovery engine called TTP Translational Technology, and is focused on developing drug candidates for the treatment of a wide range of human diseases.

The company has built its product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts.

The company's major R&D activities have focused on central nervous system disorders, metabolic disorders, inflammation and oncology.

Latest vTv Therapeutics News

Trial hold slows type 1 diabetes work at vTv Therapeutics
30 July 2024
vTv back from the brink with viable T1D option
6 March 2020
vTv Therapeutics rockets on positive results for TTP399 in type 1 diabetes
10 February 2020
Azeliragon fails Ph III endpoints in Alzheimer's, but vTv keeps faith
13 June 2018
