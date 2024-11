Vyome Therapeutics is an innovation-driven, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which has novel platform technologies and a deep pipeline of novel drugs for antibiotic resistant acne, other opportunistic skin pathogens and antifungal agents in dermatology.

The company’s lead drug candidate, VB 1953, is a topical treatment product candidate for antibiotic-resistant acne being studied in Phase II trials.

Vyome has a deep pipeline of preclinical new chemical entities, which are unique in their ability to overcome the development of resistance and are based on its patented dual action rational therapeutics (DARTs) technology.