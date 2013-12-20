Vyrix Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing late-stage prescription pharmaceuticals to improve men’s health and quality of life.

Vyrix is a majority-owned subsidiary of US drug developer Ampio Pharmaceuticals. Ampio currently expects that completion of the IPO could take up to 12 months and anticipates that Ampio’s resulting ownership in Vyrix will be between 50% and 80%.