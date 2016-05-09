Wave Life Sciences

The US-based oligonucleotide therapeutics specialist is developing best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides.

In December 2022, Wave signed a four-year research collaboration with GSK which will focus initially on the company’s lead RNA editing candidate, WVE-006, which targets the rare genetic disorder alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).