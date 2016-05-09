Sunday 24 November 2024

Wave Life Sciences

A clinical-stage genetic medicines company delivering treatments for people battling devastating diseases.

The US-based oligonucleotide therapeutics specialist is developing best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization, and production of stereopure oligonucleotides.

In December 2022, Wave signed a four-year research collaboration with GSK which will focus initially on the company’s lead RNA editing candidate, WVE-006, which targets the rare genetic disorder alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

Latest Wave Life Sciences News

Takeda terminates deal with Wave
17 October 2024
Wave Life soars on positive early data for WVE-006
17 October 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 27
29 September 2024
Wave Life Sciences soars on positive DMD trial results
25 September 2024
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


