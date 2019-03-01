Sunday 24 November 2024

A private, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of treatments for peripheral neuropathies, including diabetic peripheral neuropathy, chemo- and HIV-induced peripheral neuropathy.

The company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is currently studying its lead drug, WST-057, in a Phase II clinical trial in Canada for the treatment of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

The research has been supported by leading stakeholders in the field, including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (at the National Institutes of Health) and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

