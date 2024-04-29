Xaira Therapeutics

Founded and jointly incubated by ARCH Venture Partners and Foresite Labs, and co-founded by Dr. David Baker of the UW Medicine Institute for Protein Design, Xaira launched in May 2024 with more than $1 billion in committed capital in support of its mission.

Xaira’s internal platforms incorporate leading technologies and personnel which were spun out into Xaira at inception from Illumina’s long-standing functional genomics R&D effort. The company has also integrated a leading proteomics group from Interline Therapeutics.