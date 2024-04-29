Sunday 24 November 2024

Xaira Therapeutics

An integrated biotechnology company utilising artificial intelligence (AI) to rethink the drug discovery and development process.

Founded and jointly incubated by ARCH Venture Partners and Foresite Labs, and co-founded by Dr. David Baker of the UW Medicine Institute for Protein Design, Xaira launched in May 2024 with more than $1 billion in committed capital in support of its mission.

Xaira’s internal platforms incorporate leading technologies and personnel which were spun out into Xaira at inception from Illumina’s long-standing functional genomics R&D effort. The company has also integrated a leading proteomics group from Interline Therapeutics.

Latest Xaira Therapeutics News

AI drug discovery groups benefiting from venture interest as Xaira shows the way
7 August 2024
Xaira’s billion dollar raise fuels hype - and hope - for AI-led drug discovery
14 May 2024
$1 billion backing for San Fran start-up using machine learning
24 April 2024
