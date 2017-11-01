Sunday 24 November 2024

Xynomic Pharma

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals is an emerging biopharmaceutical company founded by US-China industry veterans and successful entrepreneurs.

The company focuses on in-licensing, developing and commercializing oncology drug candidates in China, the USA, and the rest of the world.

The founding executives have worked at leading multinational biopharmaceutical companies in research and development roles and have also had successful entrepreneurial experiences including founding, building, and exiting successful US-China biopharmaceutical companies.

Xynomic is headquartered in the USA, where the company has major operations, as it does in Shanghai, China.

Latest Xynomic Pharma News

Xynomic Pharma to pay over $500 million for rights to novel RAF inhibitor
31 October 2017
BRIEF — Xynomic Pharma completes Series B fundraising, sets sights on Abex development
1 June 2018
