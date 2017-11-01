Xynomic Pharma

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals is an emerging biopharmaceutical company founded by US-China industry veterans and successful entrepreneurs.

The company focuses on in-licensing, developing and commercializing oncology drug candidates in China, the USA, and the rest of the world.

The founding executives have worked at leading multinational biopharmaceutical companies in research and development roles and have also had successful entrepreneurial experiences including founding, building, and exiting successful US-China biopharmaceutical companies.

Xynomic is headquartered in the USA, where the company has major operations, as it does in Shanghai, China.