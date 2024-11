YmAbs is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new cancer treatments through immunotherapies. In addition, YmAbs utilizes its platform technologies to create next-generation humanized, affinity matured bispecific antibodies targeting GD2 and B7H3.

The company aims to produce treatments which could potentially reduce longer-term toxicities associated with current chemotherapeutics and provide the potential for curative therapy even for patients with widespread disease. YmAbs’ goal is to drive multiple product candidates in select solid tumor cancers to FDA licensure. Each candidate has the potential to treat a variety of high-risk cancers.