Zafgen is dedicated to addressing unmet needs of severely obese patients by bringing beloranib, a first-in-class novel medicine, to market.

Zafgen is dedicated to addressing unmet needs of severely obese patients by bringing beloranib, a first-in-class novel medicine, to market. The lead product beloranib is a novel obesity therapy that demonstrates a unique mechanism of action, re-establishing balance to the ways the body produces and uses fat stored in adipose tissue.

Pipeline

Beloranib is being studied as a first-in-class obesity therapy that demonstrates a unique mechanism of action through methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2 ) inhibition. MetAP2 inhibitors work by re-establishing balance to the ways the body packages and metabolizes fat. Inhibitors of MetAP2 reduce the production of new fatty acid molecules by the liver and help to convert stored fats into useful energy.

Through targeting this key enzyme, beloranib restores balance to the production and utilization of fat, resulting in positive metabolic cascades. Due to its unique mechanism, beloranib may have the potential to be prescribed in combination with other treatments, making it complementary to, rather than competitive with, current therapies.

It has shown positive results in early clinical trials and the company has initiated Phase IIa clinical trials to evaluate safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics (absorption and disposition of beloranib in the blood stream) in more patients studied over a longer period of time. Three consecutive Phase Ib studies with beloranib demonstrated rapid weight loss averaging approximately one kilogram (2.2lbs) per week, with reductions in body fat, improvements in cardiovascular risk factors and tolerability that was encouraging.

Zafgen holds exclusive worldwide rights (exclusive of Korea) for development and commercialization of beloranib. The company licensed beloranib from CKD Pharma.

History

Founded in 2005 and located in Cambridge, MA, the company focuses on advancing novel therapeutics for patients suffering from severe obesity and related disorders. Zafgen is funded by a syndicate of prominent venture capital firms in the life sciences arena, including Atlas Venture, Third Rock Ventures and Alta Partners.