Zentiva has been the generic arm of French pharma major Sanofi since 2009.

Czech-based Zentiva's origins date back to the 15th century and now, having developed itself from a small pharmacy based in Prague, it is the third largest and fastest growing generics company in Europe.

Its key product groups include anti-infectives and medicines for cardiovascular disease, pain, central nervous system disorders, female healthcare and gastrointestinal disease, while it has three main production plants in central and eastern Europe.