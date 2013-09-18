Czech-based Zentiva's origins date back to the 15th century and now, having developed itself from a small pharmacy based in Prague, it is the third largest and fastest growing generics company in Europe.
Its key product groups include anti-infectives and medicines for cardiovascular disease, pain, central nervous system disorders, female healthcare and gastrointestinal disease, while it has three main production plants in central and eastern Europe.
