Zentiva has been the generic arm of French pharma major Sanofi since 2009.

Czech-based Zentiva's origins date back to the 15th century and now, having developed itself from a small pharmacy based in Prague, it is the third largest and fastest growing generics company in Europe.

Its key product groups include anti-infectives and medicines for cardiovascular disease, pain, central nervous system disorders, female healthcare and gastrointestinal disease, while it has three main production plants in central and eastern Europe.

Latest Zentiva News

MHRA approves first generic of HIV drug raltegravir
20 July 2024
Biocon first to gain approval for generic of diabetes drug, liraglutide, in UK
2 April 2024
Zentiva reinforces Greek presence
19 October 2020
October 2019 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
6 November 2019
