Zogenix is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan diseases and other CNS disorders who need innovative treatment alternatives to improve their daily functioning.

The biotech firm, which has offices in the UK and USA, jumped into the limelight in October 2017 when it announced that a late-stage trial of a treatment for a rare type of epilepsy had met its main goal.

These positive top-line results from the company's first Phase III trial (Study 1) for its investigational drug, ZX008 (low-dose fenfluramine hydrochloride), for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, almost tripled Zogenix's share price in a single day.

Latest Zogenix News

Illuminating CDKL5 deficiency
20 June 2023
UCB dips despite posting strong first six months financials
28 July 2022
UCB slips on revised financial guidance
24 June 2022
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 21, 2022
23 January 2022
