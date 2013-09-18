The biotech firm, which has offices in the UK and USA, jumped into the limelight in October 2017 when it announced that a late-stage trial of a treatment for a rare type of epilepsy had met its main goal.
These positive top-line results from the company's first Phase III trial (Study 1) for its investigational drug, ZX008 (low-dose fenfluramine hydrochloride), for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, almost tripled Zogenix's share price in a single day.
