Formerly known as Cadila Healthcare, Zydus is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company.

As of December 2022, the generics major has 338 approvals and filed over 431 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in fiscal year 2003-04.

Zydus has manufacturing sites and research facilities spread across five Indian states (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim) as well as in the US and Brazil.