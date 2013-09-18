Sunday 24 November 2024

Zymeworks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multi-functional bio-therapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer.

Zymeworks is developing Azymetric bi-specific antibodies and antibody drug conjugates for the treatment of oncology, autoimmunity and inflammatory diseases. The company's suite of complementary therapeutic platforms and its fully-integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly-differentiated product candidates.

The company’s novel Azymetric and AlbuCORE platforms, and its proprietary ZymeCAD structure-guided protein engineering technology, enable the development of highly potent bi-specific antibodies and multivalent protein therapeutics targeted across a range of indications.

Zymeworks is also advancing a deep pipeline of preclinical product candidates and discovery-stage programs in immuno-oncology and other therapeutic areas.

Zymeworks is focused on accelerating its preclinical biotherapeutics pipeline through in-house research and development programs. In addition to Zymeworks’ wholly-owned pipeline, its therapeutic platforms have been further leveraged through multiple strategic partnerships with global biopharmaceutical companies.

FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Zymeworks appoints Leone Patterson as CBO and CFO
26 July 2024
Chinese acceptance of zanidatamab filing
11 June 2024
Sudden CFO swap spooks Zymeworks stockholders
4 April 2024
