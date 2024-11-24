Company Overview

Ophirex is advancing its investigational treatment, varespladib, as an easily portable, oral, broad-spectrum treatment for snakebite. Ideally taken immediately following a snake’s bite, it is intended to provide a bridge to survival between bite and arrival to the hospital. If successful, this early intervention is anticipated to result in improved overall outcomes for patients at risk of death and long-term disability from snakebite. The company previously completed a Phase II clinical study of the varespladib oral formulation and is enrolling patients in a Phase II study to evaluate IV-to-oral dosing as of Q2 2024.