Organon begins Ph III trial of insomnia drug

Dutch biotechnology firm Organon, the health care unit of Azko Nobel, says that it has begun Phase III clinical assessment of its developmental serotonin 2 blocker, Org 50081, for the treatment of insomnia.
Willem de Laat, executive vice president of medical affairs at the company, said: "investigated dosages of the Org 50081 compound showed positive and robust results on multiple sleep parameters such as total sleep time and wakefulness after sleep onset." The firm added that the drug is also in Phase III development as a therapy for menopausal symptoms.
