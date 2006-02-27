Organon ends LIFT trial; Livial future uncertain

Dutch drugmaker Organon has terminated the LIFT study of its osteoporosis drug Livial (tibolone) after an interim analysis showed that the agent increased the incidence of stroke, as well as causing less vertebral fractures.
After considering advice from its independent Data amd Safety Monitoring Board and Steering Committee, Organon has decided to close the three-year placebo-controlled randomized study, which was designed to investigate the effect of tibolone, a hormone replacement therapy, on new vertebral fractures in elderly osteoporotic patients.
The finding on stroke was already reported in October last year in the British Medical Journal and communicated to investigators, health authorities and patients in September 2005. Organon, which is the pharmaceutical unit of the Akzo Nobel group, decided to take action after the DSMB's latest analysis in January demonstrated that the finding had persisted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze