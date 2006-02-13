Organon enters Medarex UltiMAb deal

Organon, the human health care business unit of Dutch drug and chemicals group Akzo Nobel, has signed an agreement for the development of therapeutic antibodies with the USA's Medarex.

Organon intends to use Medarex's UltiMAb human antibody development system, which allows for the discovery of fully-human antibodies in mice, to generate therapeutic antibodies against a variety of disease targets discovered by Organon or its alliance partners in discovery research. Further financial terms were not disclosed.