Organon Pharma reinforced through diagnostics deal

As previously indicated, Akzo Nobel has sold its in vitro diagnosticsbusiness, with annual sales of 275 million euros ($245.2 million) and run by its Organon Teknika unit, to the French independent BioMerieux-Pierre Fabre (Marketletter February 26). The amount paid has not been disclosed.
Organon Teknika's pharmaceuticals business and workforce of 400, unaffected by the deal, will be transferred to Akzo's Pharma Group human health care company Organon. The group says this will further strengthen Organon and allow the Dutch firm to pursue its pharmaceuticals sector strategy of expanding businesses strongly focused on health care and biopharmaceutical production. The Organon Teknika diagnostics business has developed a number of specialized diagnostic lines worldwide but, Akzo Nobel has said, has failed to achieve the critical mass in R&D and international marketing to be able to establish a leading position for itself in the global diagnostics market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze