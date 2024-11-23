Organon Reorganizes Its Research

Organon, a subsidiary of the Dutch chemical and pharmaceutical company Akzo, will make further alterations to its research activities in the Netherlands, Scotland and France, reports Reuters.

The firm's research unit in Riom, France will close because it has become too small. The research programs in the Netherlands and Scotland, however, will be strengthened, which will result in more efficient use of resources, the firm said.

The Scottish site will focus on all psychotherapeutic treatments, which will need an increase in staff there. In the Netherlands, Organon will carry out its gynecology, arthritis and thrombosis research.