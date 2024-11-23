Saturday 23 November 2024

OTC Opportunities In South East Asia

28 November 1994

by Neil Turner, Editor, Far East Focus, published by Nicholas Hall & Company

A recent Ernst & Young survey of 230 multinationals revealed that for them the newly industrializing nations of Asia ranked as the most important emerging markets in the world. This was particularly the case for US-based companies, which have trailed their European and Japanese rivals in the rush to cultivate new alternatives to the mature markets of the West.

Given the hoopla surrounding its open- door economic policy, it comes as no great surprise to find that China was voted overwhelmingly the most attractive of all the world's emerging markets. No surprise either that India - apparently set to follow a similar path to China - was voted third most attractive emerging market in the world. Separating China and India was Indonesia, itself no lightweight with the fifth largest population in the world (estimated at 187 million), but certainly no match for the billion-plus consumer markets of China and India.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze