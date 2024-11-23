OTC Rogaine Backed In USA

Pharmacia & Upjohn's Rogaine Topical Solution 2% (minoxidil) has been backed for over-the-counter use by two US Food and Drug Administration advisory panels by men and women with common hereditary hair loss.
Minoxidil was first introduced in 1988 and remains the only approved hair loss treatment in the USA. It is marketed in more than 80 countries, and is approved for sale without a prescription in 12 countries, including the UK, Spain and the Netherlands. The OTC price will be one-third to one-half the cost of the prescription product, which costs $55-$60/month.
