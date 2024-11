Co-founded by Medicxi and Jonny Finlay in 2020, Ottimo is developing Jankistomig, a PD1-VEGFR2 bi-functional antibody, designed as a dual-pathway, single agent, IgG therapy targeting immune checkpoint inhibition and angiogenesis in the treatment of cancer.

By advancing this dual-pathway approach, Ottimo Pharma aims to improve cancer treatment outcomes and reduce overall healthcare burden.