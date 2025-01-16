Ouro Medicines

Ouro leverages T cell engagers in B cell mediated diseases to achieve immune resets that create durable remissions without ongoing immunosuppression. The company isased in San Francisco and launched in 2025.

Ouro's most advanced product candidate is OM336, a BCMA-directed, bispecific T cell engager recently licensed from Keymed Biosciences (2162.HK). BCMA is highly expressed across several B cell subtypes that play a role in driving multiple indications where high specificity and potency are needed to achieve near-complete B cell depletion.