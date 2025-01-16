Thursday 16 January 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Ouro Medicines

A biotech company developing immune reset therapeutics for chronic immune-mediated diseases.

Ouro leverages T cell engagers in B cell mediated diseases to achieve immune resets that create durable remissions without ongoing immunosuppression. The company isased in San Francisco and launched in 2025.

Ouro's most advanced product candidate is OM336, a BCMA-directed, bispecific T cell engager recently licensed from Keymed Biosciences (2162.HK). BCMA is highly expressed across several B cell subtypes that play a role in driving multiple indications where high specificity and potency are needed to achieve near-complete B cell depletion.

Latest Ouro Medicines News

Ouro Medicines debuts with $120 million financing
13 January 2025
Keymed out-licenses bispecific to Platina Medicines
18 November 2024
More Ouro Medicines news >


