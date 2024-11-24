Outpace Bio

Company Overview

In August 2024, Outpace announced that it had raised $144 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing, bringing the total capital raised by Outpace to approximately $200 million. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance multiple programmed T cell product candidates to early clinical proof-of-concept for the treatment of solid tumors.

The company’s lead program OPB-101 is a mesothelin-specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell enhanced by Outpace’s proprietary OUTSMART, OUTLAST, OUTSPACER, and OUTSAFE technologies, which is on track for IND clearance and first dosing in 2025 for patients with advanced platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer. Additionally, the funds will support the expansion of Outpace’s future pipeline leveraging the company’s powerful plug-and-play technology platform.