A cell therapy company using AI-powered protein design to program immune cells for improved function inside patients battling solid tumors.

Company Overview

In August 2024, Outpace announced that it had raised $144 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing, bringing the total capital raised by Outpace to approximately $200 million. Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance multiple programmed T cell product candidates to early clinical proof-of-concept for the treatment of solid tumors. 

The company’s lead program OPB-101 is a mesothelin-specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell enhanced by Outpace’s proprietary OUTSMART, OUTLAST, OUTSPACER, and OUTSAFE technologies, which is on track for IND clearance and first dosing in 2025 for patients with advanced platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer. Additionally, the funds will support the expansion of Outpace’s future pipeline leveraging the company’s powerful plug-and-play technology platform.



Outpace Bio raises $144 million in Series B financing
2 August 2024
