OVATION Pharma debuts NeoProfen

US firm OVATION Pharmaceuticals says that it has launched the first new pharmaceutical product in 20 years to treat a potentially life-threatening congenital heart defect in premature infants. NeoProfen (ibuprofen lysine) injection (10mg/mL) is indicated - when usual medical management is ineffective - to close a clinically significant patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), a condition in which a blood vessel (ductus arteriosus) in the heart fails to close after birth.
"The development and introduction of NeoProfen demonstrates OVATION's commitment to provide medically necessary therapies for patients suffering from severe illnesses," according to Jeffrey Aronin, the firm's chief executive. "We are pleased to be able to introduce the first new alternative in decades for a condition that affects a very vulnerable patient population. OVATION remains the only company that offers drug therapies approved to treat this rare but serious condition," he added.
