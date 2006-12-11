Overhaul of UK govt research spending

The UK's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Gordon Brown, said that the government has accepted the recommendations of the Cooksey Review into the future of public-sector R&D, in his pre-Budget statement on December 5.
Although Sir David Cooksey had considered the creation of a UK equivalent of the USA's National Institutes of Health, which has an annual budget of about $30.0 billion, he proposed instead the creation of an Office for Strategic Coordination of Health Research. The new body would set strategy for the existing Medical Research Council and the National Health Service-operated National Institute for Health Research, as well as negotiate funding for both research agencies with the UK's Treasury.
According to the UK's Daily Telegraph, "there was not the political will" for a merger, because, as one government insider told the newspaper, the combined fund would be "accountable to one principal government department, and that means the Department of Health, and no one trusts that department to run anything."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze