Oxford Biomedica To Start Trading On London's AIM

- Oxford Biomedica expected to start trading on London's Alternative Investment Market on December Friday 13, after the Marketletter went to press, following delays caused by two underwriters who withdrew from the offer. Instead of the L8 million ($13.2 milllion) expected from the placing and open offer for 10% of the company, only L5 million was raised after the underwriters pulled out (Marketletters passim). The company is "reserving its legal postion" on the matter, reports the Financial Times.