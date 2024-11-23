Oxford Molecular Launches Rights Issue For US Purchases

UK biotechnology company Oxford Molecular has launched a one for sevenrights issue at 360 pence ($5.84), which should fund two acquisitions the firm is making in the USA. It is acquiring the Genetics Computer Group and MLR Automation, both computer software businesses, which OM says will significantly strengthen its core business of integrated drug design software and the provision of contract research services. The rights issue should generate L30.4 million ($49.3 million) net of expenses.
OM is paying $20 million for GCG, and $4 million for MLR. Tony Marchington, OM's chief executive, commented that the deals enhance OM's presence in the USA, which is an important growth market. He added that OM will be able to "draw on the technical knowledge in bioinformatics which GCG has gained through its close association with leading academics and pharmaceutical companies."
Collaboration With Astra In addition to the two acquisitions, OM has entered into a collaborative agreement with Astra Arcus, a subsidiary of the Swedish pharmaceutical company Astra. The two firms will work together to develop desktop software for research scientists.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze