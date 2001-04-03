Friday 22 November 2024

P-I threat to UK pharma balance of trade

3 April 2001

UK pharmaceutical exports are estimated to have been worth a record L7.1billion ($10.06 billion) in 2000, compared with L5.9 billion in 1999, which would give an excess balance of trade for the sector of around L2.3 billion, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has announced.

However, drug imports also reached a record high last year, up nearly 12% to L4.8 billion, it is estimated, and this comes on top of a 24% increase in imports in 1999, ABPI director general Trevor Jones told journalists at the launch of the Association's Annual Review. He said that he remains particularly concerned over the inroads that parallel imports are making into the sector's balance of trade, noting that, while the industry is "among the very top contributors to Britain's world trading position....[it] is being continually threatened by companies that exploit different government pricing policies across Europe to undercut prices" in the UK.

Parallel imports cost the UK-based industry over L750 million a year, said Dr Jones, with more than one in eight prescriptions in the UK now filled with such products, accounting for 10% of sales. The only real beneficiaries of the trade are international arbitrageurs, he said, and asked: "why invest in the UK if the National Health Service buys abroad?"

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze