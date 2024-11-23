P&U Restructuring

- Pharmacia & Upjohn has confirmed its planned restructuring andstreamlining of decision-making at the group (Marketletter July 14). Among the key features is the creation of a strengthened, global decision-making structure consisting of four integrated bodies, with core responsibility for ensuring that the resource allocation in the R&D portfolio is focused on the right products. As part of this, the following appointments have been announced: Les Hudson becomes divisional senior vice president, worldwide drug discovery; Birgit Stattin is corporate senior vice president, product development; Mike Tansey is divisional senior vice president, clinical development; John Landis is named divisional senior vice president, preclinical development; and Per Olof Andersson to divisional senior vice president, exploratory development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze