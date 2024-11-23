P&U Restructuring

- Pharmacia & Upjohn has confirmed its planned restructuring andstreamlining of decision-making at the group (Marketletter July 14). Among the key features is the creation of a strengthened, global decision-making structure consisting of four integrated bodies, with core responsibility for ensuring that the resource allocation in the R&D portfolio is focused on the right products. As part of this, the following appointments have been announced: Les Hudson becomes divisional senior vice president, worldwide drug discovery; Birgit Stattin is corporate senior vice president, product development; Mike Tansey is divisional senior vice president, clinical development; John Landis is named divisional senior vice president, preclinical development; and Per Olof Andersson to divisional senior vice president, exploratory development.