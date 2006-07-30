Pakistan abolishes some medicine tariffs

Pakistan's new SRO 567 (1) 2006 abolishes the import duty on all medicines for cancer, kidney dialysis and transplant, vaccines and interferon, as well as and other mediciations for hepatitis.

In addition, import of all vaccines/anti-sera, cardiovascular drugs, blood bags CPDA1; medicines for HIV/AIDS and thalassemia have also been exempted from import duty. Duty on imports of eye drops and medicinal ointments have been reduced.

The government has also excluded certain items including raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry from the concessionary SRO 567(1) 2006 for withdrawal of the rate of customs duty notified in the budget. It will now levy customs duty on imports of these, as specified in the Pakistan Customs Tariff.