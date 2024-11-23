Pakistan Call For Cheaper TB Drugs

Haseeb Ahmed Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Pharmaceutical ManufacturersAssociation, has proposed to the government that the Association could form a group of pharmaceutical concerns to produce antituberculosis drugs on a mass scale to meet local demand at reduced cost to users.

Mr Haseeb said in an interview to support his proposal that "besides anti-TB medicines, all essential drugs could be produced on a mass scale and made available at an economical price."

Commenting on the incidence of TB in Pakistan, Ghazala Ansari, director of the Ojha Institute of Chest Diseases, said "about 250 persons were infected per 100,000 of the population, which was the highest in this part of the world."