Panel Turns Down Non-Invasive Glucose Meter

- Despite the pleas of many diabetics, US regulatory advisors have determined that Biocontrol Technology should carry out further studies on its non-invasive blood sugar test, Diasensor 1000, before approval can be recommended. Diasensor would be the first device of its kind, but data from 23 patients gave unsatisfactory results. Biocontrol hoped to gain approval to sell the prototype kit to selected patients in order to recoup some of its development costs whilst developing the final commercial version.
