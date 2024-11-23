Pasteur Merieux Connaught Canadian Cancer Research Plan

Rhone-Poulenc affiliate Pasteur Merieux Connaught is to invest up toC$350 million ($253.4 million) over 10 years in a cancer vaccine research initiative, which will involve research centers, universities, hospitals and small- and medium-sized biotechnology companies across Canada.

In addition, Canada's federal government Technology Partnership Canada program will contribute up to C$60 million towards the initiative in the form of repayable investment. Moreover, says PMC, late-stage discussions are underway with other Canadian agencies and organizations regarding their participation in the project, which would result in additional contributions of up to C$25 million.

Initial research will focus on the development of vaccines to treat melanoma and colorectal cancer and cancers of the urogenital tract such as bladder, prostate and cervical. This will later be expanded to include breast, ovarian and lung cancers.