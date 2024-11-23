Pasteur Merieux Connaught Canadian Cancer Research Plan

Rhone-Poulenc affiliate Pasteur Merieux Connaught is to invest up toC$350 million ($253.4 million) over 10 years in a cancer vaccine research initiative, which will involve research centers, universities, hospitals and small- and medium-sized biotechnology companies across Canada.
In addition, Canada's federal government Technology Partnership Canada program will contribute up to C$60 million towards the initiative in the form of repayable investment. Moreover, says PMC, late-stage discussions are underway with other Canadian agencies and organizations regarding their participation in the project, which would result in additional contributions of up to C$25 million.
Initial research will focus on the development of vaccines to treat melanoma and colorectal cancer and cancers of the urogenital tract such as bladder, prostate and cervical. This will later be expanded to include breast, ovarian and lung cancers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze