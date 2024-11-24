Sunday 24 November 2024

Company Overview

Pentixapharm is a radiopharmaceutical development company founded in 2019 with its headquarters in Würzburg, Germany. It is wholly owned by the Eckert & Ziegler Group, but is set to be spun-off to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange sometime in late 2024. 

The company is developing CXCR4 ligand-based first-in-class radiopharmaceutical approaches with a clear commercial pathway for diagnostic and therapeutic programs in a number of hematological and solid cancers, as well as cardiovascular, endocrine and inflammatory diseases.

Pentixapharm’s clinical pipeline encompasses Pentixather, am Yttrium-90 based therapeutic against CNS lymphoma, and Pentixafor, a Gallium-68 based companion diagnostic. As of Q2 2024, clinical studies for both compounds have already commenced in Europe, with a dose-finding study for Pentixather and a Phase III registration study for Pentixafor. Additionally, Pentixafor is being developed as a diagnostic tool for primary aldosteronism (PA), a significant cause of hypertension. Pentixapharm is currently preparing a US centric Phase III registration study in PA that will start in 2025.



Pentixapharm pads pipeline with strategic acquisition
3 July 2024
