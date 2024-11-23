PER Welcomes EMEA Plan

The European Medicines Evaluation Agency has proposed that, within member countries of the Scheme for Mutual Recognition of Evaluation Reports on Pharmaceutical Products (PER), companies using the European Union centralized approval procedure should be permitted to use EMEA opinions and assessment reports adopted by the Committee on Proprietary Medicinal Products.
Companies would transmit the reports, notify the EMEA and undertake to inform non-EU authorities to which they have sent a report of any EU regulatory change which might affect significantly an initial positive assessment and lead to refusal, suspension or withdrawal. Upon "reasoned request" from third countries, the EMEA would check the report's authenticity and any statement relating to authorization status. In return, the PER authorities would provide feedback on the EMEA assessment's impact on their decisions. In order to avoid confusion, non-EU authorities would refrain from requesting any other EMEA internal document before the CPMP report.
The PER Committee welcomed the proposal as "a very positive and significant step towards the facilitation of recognition of European marketing authorization."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze