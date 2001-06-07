Perrigo to market generic version of Advil Cold & Sinus

Perrigo has been granted 180-days marketing exclusivity by the US Foodand Drug Administration for combined cough/cold tablet containing ibuprofen 200mg and pseudoephedrine hydrocholoride 300mg. The new product, which is expected to be available for the 2001/2002 cough and cold season, are comparable to Whitehall Laboratories Advil Cold & Sinus, which had sales last year of approximately $50 million.

Through a development agreement with Ohm Laboratories, a subsidiary of India's Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals, Perrigo will exclusively market and distribute the product in the USA, Canada and Mexico.