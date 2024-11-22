Peruvian Pharma Market In 1994

In 1994, the value of exports of pharmaceutical products from Peru was just over $4 million, and imports of drug products amounted to $45.6 million. Exports of raw materials reached $8.8 million and imports were $60.8 million. Production of raw materials in 1994 totaled $5.3 million.

Peru currently has 150 pharmaceutical companies in operation. 99 of these are foreign-owned companies, while 49 are national enterprises and two are state-owned organizations.

The constitution of the Peruvian drug market is 92% prescription-only and 8% over-the-counter. The foreign pharmaceutical companies control around 66% of the prescription market and 6% of the OTC market, giving them approximately 72% of the overall drug market. In units, the nationally-owned drug companies control 42% of the total market while the international companies represent 58%.