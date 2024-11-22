Peruvian Pharma Market In 1994

In 1994, the value of exports of pharmaceutical products from Peru was just over $4 million, and imports of drug products amounted to $45.6 million. Exports of raw materials reached $8.8 million and imports were $60.8 million. Production of raw materials in 1994 totaled $5.3 million.
Peru currently has 150 pharmaceutical companies in operation. 99 of these are foreign-owned companies, while 49 are national enterprises and two are state-owned organizations.
The constitution of the Peruvian drug market is 92% prescription-only and 8% over-the-counter. The foreign pharmaceutical companies control around 66% of the prescription market and 6% of the OTC market, giving them approximately 72% of the overall drug market. In units, the nationally-owned drug companies control 42% of the total market while the international companies represent 58%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze