Pfizer extends accord with Renovis

World drug giant Pfizer has extended its accord with USA-based drugmaker Renovis. The companies are focused on the development and commercialization of small-molecule drugs that target the vanilloid receptor, VR1. This extension provides Renovis with additional research funding through June 30, 2008, while other terms of the June 2005 accord remain unchanged. The VR1 receptor is a member of a related group of ion channel proteins known as the transient receptor potential family, which are predicted to be useful in the treatment of pain, urinary incontinence and other diseases and disorders.
